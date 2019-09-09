In Odisha's Cuttack, over 500 Ganesh idols immersed in temporary ponds in first phase

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The first phase of immersion of Lord Ganesh idols took place in the Millennium City on Sunday. More than 500 idols were taken out in colourful processions for immersion in 10 temporary ponds set up by the district administration along Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers at Bhuasuni Gada, Kartikeswar Gada, Mata Matha, Dasa Tutha Ghata, Nehru Palli, Devigada, Khannagar, Ghatkula, Abhiram Matha in Nuapada and near Railway Bridge at Gopalpur.

With the city witnessing a spurt in number of Puja pandals, the district administration has dug up more temporary ponds this year to avoid rush at the immersion spots. Last year, eight artificial ponds were constructed for immersion of about 1,260 idols.

Though 431 Puja madaps, including different clubs, youth associations and cultural organisations, had obtained licence for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in the first phase, many idols belonging to individual households were also immersed on the day.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said adequate manpower has been deployed to monitor the immersion process and ensure cleanliness. After immersion, the debris of Puja materials will be shifted to disposal yard for proper waste management.

The toxic water will be treated with disinfectants and pumped out of the ponds and disposed of safely, she informed. As many as 31 platoons of police force have been deployed for smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony. A special squad comprising police and officials of Pollution Control Board has also been formed to check noise pollution.

“The squad is keeping a close watch on the noise level during immersion procession of different Puja pandals. Action will be initiated against violators for using sound systems beyond the permissible limit,” said Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh. A case has already been registered against Puja organisers of Pota Pokhari for violating the sound pollution norm, he added.The second and third phase of immersion will be held on September 15 and 29 respectively.