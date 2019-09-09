Odisha college employees’ foreign trips no longer need government approval

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Employees of Government colleges in Odisha will no longer require permission from the Higher Education department for private visit to foreign countries.

A notification issued by the department on Saturday stated that teaching and non-teaching staff of Government colleges in the State do not need to obtain permission to visit abroad for personal reasons.

However, the employees have to obtain permission for leave from their immediate higher authority for the period they will remain off duty. Besides, if the tour is official or sponsored by the Government, they will need permission from the Higher Education Directorate.

Prior approval of the Higher Education department will be necessary for any abroad trip in connection with official work/tour or invitation from foreign organisation, the notification stated.Meanwhile, in another notification, the Higher Education department has made online submission of application mandatory for Odisha Education Service (OES) officers seeking transfer.

The department stated that OES officers are now required to submit their transfer request only on the online mode. “No paper or hard copy application or representation, received earlier or to be received in future, will be entertained by the department anymore,” the notification stated.

OES officers will now require to submit their transfer application through pimshed.nic.in portal. The online submission, however, doesn’t guarantee the transfer sought by the applicant, informed department officials.