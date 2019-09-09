Home States Odisha

Odisha college employees’ foreign trips no longer need government approval

However, the employees have to obtain permission for leave from their immediate higher authority for the period they will remain off duty.

Published: 09th September 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Higher Education Department logo

Odisha Higher Education Department logo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Employees of Government colleges in Odisha will no longer require permission from the Higher Education department for private visit to foreign countries.

A notification issued by the department on Saturday stated that teaching and non-teaching staff of Government colleges in the State do not need to obtain permission to visit abroad for personal reasons.

However, the employees have to obtain permission for leave from their immediate higher authority for the period they will remain off duty. Besides, if the tour is official or sponsored by the Government, they will need permission from the Higher Education Directorate.

Prior approval of the Higher Education department will be necessary for any abroad trip in connection with official work/tour or invitation from foreign organisation, the notification stated.Meanwhile, in another notification, the Higher Education department has made online submission of application mandatory for Odisha Education Service (OES) officers seeking transfer.

The department stated that OES officers are now required to submit their transfer request only on the online mode. “No paper or hard copy application or representation, received earlier or to be received in future, will be entertained by the department anymore,” the notification stated.

OES officers will now require to submit their transfer application through pimshed.nic.in portal. The online submission, however, doesn’t guarantee the transfer sought by the applicant, informed department officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government college
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp