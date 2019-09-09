Odisha government mulls steps to scale down steep traffic fines

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With public dissatisfaction over the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 coming to the fore at different places of Odisha including the Capital City, the State Government is contemplating to bring some changes while framing the rules of the Act to reduce hefty fines proposed for violations.

Minister for Commerce and Transport Padmanabha Behera told this paper that a meeting will be convened on Tuesday to discuss the entire issue before taking a decision. “The State Government will frame rules of the new Act. We will study the rules framed by the Government for the old MV Act and see what can be done for the new Act,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJD MLA and spokesperson Pratap Deb told media persons on Sunday that the State Government will raise the problems faced by people after the implementation of the Act with the Centre.
The State Government is likely to send proposals to the Centre for necessary amendments to the Act, he said.

Stating that the Government should intervene to lessen the woes of people, working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Pradip Majhi said awareness drive to sensitise people about the new laws should be launched instead of imposing hefty fines. Some States like Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have sought more time to implement the new Central Act, he said. Congress will launch Statewide agitation if corrective steps are not taken by the Government, threatened Majhi.

Echoing similar sentiments, Senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray alleged that the State Government implemented the Act in a hurry without considering its outcome.

BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan termed the fine collection under the Act as exploitation and said police does not have clarity about the fines under the new MV Act.

