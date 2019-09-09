Odisha youth held for making obscene video of minor girl viral

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 20-year-old youth was arrested by Binjharpur police on Sunday for sexually exploiting a minor girl and uploading the video of the act on social media. The accused Alok Kumar Mallik of Talabandha village within Binjharpur police limits had befriended the 15-year-old girl by posing as a college student. He then fell in love with the girl, a student of Class IX and soon entered into a physical relationship.

Police said the accused, with the intention to blackmail the girl, had recorded videos of their intimate moments on his smartphone. When the youth allegedly asked the girl to marry him, she rejected the proposal and ended the relationship.

“Dejected at being spurned by the minor girl, Mallik sent the obscene video to the relatives of the victim and then uploaded it on social media, making it viral,” said Binjharpur IIC Siba Charan Behera.

The family of the victim brought the matter to the notice of Jajpur Collector R K Das, who promptly intimated the SP following which a complaint was lodged with Binjharpur police station on Saturday.

The police started an investigation into the case along with the cyber crime wing to ascertain the veracity of the allegation. Subsequently, the accused was arrested from his residence.

Police said Mallik was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012 and the Information Technology Act.

The medical examination of both the victim and the accused was conducted. The youth was forwarded to the local court and remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.