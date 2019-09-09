Home States Odisha

Odisha's much-awaited railway over bridge still stuck in land hurdle that started in 2013

In order to ease traffic congestion in the city, the Odisha Government had proposed the construction of railway over bridges at Andhapasara, Kamapalli, Lanjipalli and Engineering School Chowk.

The over bridge construction led to blocking of the road and as a result, people are forced to take an alternative route which is just a muddy stretch.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The much-awaited railway over bridge (ROB) meant to ease traffic at Engineering School level crossing in Silk City has been stuck in land dispute since 2013. Fed up with six-year delay, locals took up the matter with Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange recently demanding immediate completion of bridge and approach road works for larger interest of the city residents.

They alleged that though most of the bridge work has been completed, approach roads from both sides of the ROB are yet to be constructed. The over bridge construction led to blocking of the road and as a result, people are forced to take an alternative route. The alternative route can’t be called a road as it is a muddy stretch.

Many bikers meet with accidents on this stretch. The delay has added to the woes of residents of Ankuli, Lanjipalli and Engineering School area, they said. This apart, pipeline work for supply of drinking water from Janibili project has posed a hurdle for construction of the approach roads.

Sources said in order to ease traffic congestion in the city, the State Government had proposed the construction of railway over bridges at Andhapasara, Kamapalli, Lanjipalli and Engineering School Chowk. While three ROBs have been opened for public, bridge work at Engineering School Chowk has been delayed due to land acquisition.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone on October 3, 2013, for the ROB. Accordingly, the construction was taken up by the Public Works Department (PWD) and December 31, 2018 was fixed as its deadline.

Ganjam BJP unit president Kanhu Charan Pati alleged that though three ROBs are functional, faulty design often causes accidents. Executive Engineer, PWD Division-II, Berhampur, Binod Padhi said the ROB work was entrusted to Bhubaneswar-based Y B Constructions at an estimated cost of Rs 43.29 crore. Legal hurdles for land acquisition have delayed the construction of approach road work. The approach road of both sides is 800 metres long and 12 metres wide.

