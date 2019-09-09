Rs 227 crore spent by BJD in 2019 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD spent a whopping Rs 227.79 crore in the four-phase 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in which it secured a landslide victory and rode back to power for the fifth consecutive term.

According to the statement of election expenses submitted by BJD to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling party’s expenditure in 2019 elections is 18 times more than the 2014 polls. BJD’s expenditure in 2014 elections was around Rs 12.62 crore.

The statement maintained that the party spent Rs 71.26 crore in advertisement and other purposes including Rs 5.26 crore for social media campaign, Rs 11.52 crore for star campaigners, Rs 14.58 crore for publicity materials such as hoardings, posters and flags, Rs 16.86 crore for election meetings, processions and rallies, Rs 7.02 crore for election surveys and Rs 16.21 lakh for pre-poll surveys.

Other expenses shown by BJD include Rs 20.06 crore for hologram and Rs 4.35 crore for cultural programmes in different districts. The party also spent Rs 1.55 crore for wall paintings, Rs 4.51 crore for wall wrappings and Rs 6.85 crore for video and audio footage.

While the total expenditure on BJD’s general propaganda was around Rs 193.74 crore, the funds used for candidates was Rs 34.05 crore, the statement said. Meanwhile, opposition political parties BJP and Congress came down heavily on BJD for winning the elections by “using money power”. Deputy leader of BJP legislature party Bishnu Charan Sethi said the statement on election expenditure submitted by BJD to the ECI is only an eyewash. “The ruling party has spent a lot more than what they have shown in the statement,” he said.

Deputy leader of Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja demanded a probe by ECI into the election expenditure of BJD. “The ECI should conduct a probe as the BJD used black money and spent a lot more than what it has shown to win the elections,” he said.

However, BJD treasurer Subash Singh dismissed the allegations as baseless. Stating that BJD always believes in transparency, Singh said there is nothing to hide as the party has submitted all the documents to substantiate the expenditure statement.

BJD won 112 out of 146 Assembly seats, expenditure statement for which has been submitted, and 12 Lok Sabha seats. While BJP and Congress won 23 and nine Assembly seats, in the Lok Sabha elections, the two parties won eight and one seat respectively.