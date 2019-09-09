Home States Odisha

Rs 227 crore spent by BJD in 2019 Lok Sabha, Assembly elections

BJD won 112 out of 146 Assembly seats, expenditure statement for which has been submitted, and 12 Lok Sabha seats.

Published: 09th September 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during BJD’s membership drive at party office in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD spent a whopping Rs 227.79 crore in the four-phase 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in which it secured a landslide victory and rode back to power for the fifth consecutive term.

According to the statement of election expenses submitted by BJD to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling party’s expenditure in 2019 elections is 18 times more than the 2014 polls. BJD’s expenditure in 2014 elections was around Rs 12.62 crore.

The statement maintained that the party spent Rs 71.26 crore in advertisement and other purposes including Rs 5.26 crore for social media campaign, Rs 11.52 crore for star campaigners, Rs 14.58 crore for publicity materials such as hoardings, posters and flags, Rs 16.86 crore for election meetings, processions and rallies, Rs 7.02 crore for election surveys and Rs 16.21 lakh for pre-poll surveys.

Other expenses shown by BJD include Rs 20.06 crore for hologram and Rs 4.35 crore for cultural programmes in different districts. The party also spent Rs 1.55 crore for wall paintings, Rs 4.51 crore for wall wrappings and Rs 6.85 crore for video and audio footage.

While the total expenditure on BJD’s general propaganda was around Rs 193.74 crore, the funds used for candidates was Rs 34.05 crore, the statement said. Meanwhile, opposition political parties BJP and Congress came down heavily on BJD for winning the elections by “using money power”. Deputy leader of BJP legislature party Bishnu Charan Sethi said the statement on election expenditure submitted by BJD to the ECI is only an eyewash. “The ruling party has spent a lot more than what they have shown in the statement,” he said.

Deputy leader of Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja demanded a probe by ECI into the election expenditure of BJD. “The ECI should conduct a probe as the BJD used black money and spent a lot more than what it has shown to win the elections,” he said.

However, BJD treasurer Subash Singh dismissed the allegations as baseless. Stating that BJD always believes in transparency, Singh said there is nothing to hide as the party has submitted all the documents to substantiate the expenditure statement.

BJD won 112 out of 146 Assembly seats, expenditure statement for which has been submitted, and 12 Lok Sabha seats. While BJP and Congress won 23 and nine Assembly seats, in the Lok Sabha elections, the two parties won eight and one seat respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD poll spending BJD elections result
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp