System to register clinics online launched by Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday launched online registration facility for clinical establishments in Odisha. Inaugurating the ‘Online Clinical Establishment Management System’, Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das said it will help bring transparency and resolve issues related to delay in issuance of necessary clearances for obtaining registration.

Clinical establishments having less than 30 beds, functional in a three-storey hospital building within a height of 12 metres and without Intensive Care Units (ICUs) can apply for registration by filing an affidavit. The entire process will be completed within three months.

So far, 1800 clinical establishments have been registered under the Clinical Establishment Act 1990 in Odisha. District Collectors have been entrusted with the task for registration of clinical establishments and their renewals.

“Clinical establishments including private hospitals and clinics with less than 30 beds can now obtain no-objection certificates and get their registration done through the online system. They can apply from their personal computers and get printout of the registration or renewal certificate without doing the rounds of any office,” the Minister added.