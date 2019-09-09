Home States Odisha

Union Minister Mandaviya to present report card of Modi 2.0 in Odisha

The BJP has fanned out Union Ministers to all State capitals to hold press conferences from Monday onwards to highlight major achievements of the Narendra Modi Government.

Published: 09th September 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertiliser Mansukh L Mandaviya is coming on a day’s visit to the State on Monday.

Mandaviya will give an account of the achievements of NDA Government in the first 100 days of its second term at the Centre. The BJP has fanned out Union Ministers to all State capitals to hold press conferences from Monday onwards to highlight major achievements of the Narendra Modi Government.

Sources in the party said abrogation of Article 370, Article 35 A and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir will feature prominently as the NDA Government’s biggest achievements in the first 100 days. Removal of Article 370 has been a long-standing promise of the BJP in all its successive manifestos.

Meanwhile, BJP has launched a nationwide campaign to create awareness among people about the need to scrap the provision. Party leaders are meeting noted personalities from various fields in different parts of the country on the issue. The BJP will hold public meetings in 35 cities and 370 towns of the country as part of this awareness programme.

Passing of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, that has made instant triple talaq a punishable offence, will be the other highlight of the NDA Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi government 100 days speech Modi government Odisha modi speech Mandaviya in Odisha
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp