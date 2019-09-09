Union Minister Mandaviya to present report card of Modi 2.0 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for Shipping, Chemicals and Fertiliser Mansukh L Mandaviya is coming on a day’s visit to the State on Monday.

Mandaviya will give an account of the achievements of NDA Government in the first 100 days of its second term at the Centre. The BJP has fanned out Union Ministers to all State capitals to hold press conferences from Monday onwards to highlight major achievements of the Narendra Modi Government.

Sources in the party said abrogation of Article 370, Article 35 A and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir will feature prominently as the NDA Government’s biggest achievements in the first 100 days. Removal of Article 370 has been a long-standing promise of the BJP in all its successive manifestos.

Meanwhile, BJP has launched a nationwide campaign to create awareness among people about the need to scrap the provision. Party leaders are meeting noted personalities from various fields in different parts of the country on the issue. The BJP will hold public meetings in 35 cities and 370 towns of the country as part of this awareness programme.

Passing of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, that has made instant triple talaq a punishable offence, will be the other highlight of the NDA Government.