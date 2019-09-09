Home States Odisha

Weather-based crop insurance in eight Odisha districts

The Directorate of Horticulture has decided to prepare a term sheet for the pilot project with the rainfall data available with OUAT and parameters like temperature and humidity to be provided by IMD.

Published: 09th September 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crops submerged in Matikhal village of Kalahandi district.

Paddy crops submerged in Matikhal village of Kalahandi district. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to take up tomato and chilly crops for implementation of Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in eight districts on a pilot basis.

As per the decision taken at a recent technical committee meeting, the scheme will first be implemented in Ganjam, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda districts, taking into consideration the area under cultivation.

Initially, Hinjilikatu, Rambha and Sergarh blocks in Ganjam, Rasulpur in Jajpur, Loisinga and Agalpur in Balangir, Sadar, Telkoi and Anandpur in Keonjhar, Kuliana and Morada in Mayurbhanj and Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district have been selected for tomato crop.

Similarly, Rambha, Chhatrapur and Purusottampur blocks in Ganjam, Kuchinda, Bamra and Jamankira in Sambalpur, Loisinga and Saintala in Balangir and Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi have been selected for chilly crop.  

The Directorate of Horticulture has decided to prepare a term sheet for the pilot project with the rainfall data available with OUAT and parameters like temperature and humidity to be provided by IMD, Bhubaneswar.   Director of Horticulture Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya has asked officials to collect model term sheets from the RWBCIS-implementing States like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. He has suggested officials to visit some of these States to learn the process of implementation of the scheme there and complete the modalities for Odisha by September 15.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has decided to extend insurance for the banana crop. The State nodal officer for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) has been asked to initiate the process in this regard.
“The scale of finance for banana, tomato and chilly crops will be finalised at the meeting of district level technical committee which is a prerequisite for implementing PMFBY and RWBCIS,” said Upadhyaya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha rains Odisha crop insurance
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp