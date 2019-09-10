Home States Odisha

Bada Akhada Mutt razed to ground, traders hover for Odisha's piece of heritage

After the Bada Akhada was flattened, the debris was removed at a fast pace to clear the way to reach the Sanchhata mutt, another unsafe structure next in the line for demolition.

Construction debris strewn on the premises of old Puri district jail.

Construction debris strewn on the premises of old Puri district jail.

By Express News Service

PURI:  The demolition of 200-year-old Bada Akhada mutt was complete on Monday with its last pillar being brought down by the excavators. As promised by the executing authorities, the temple, Gaadi of the Mahant and kitchen inside the mutt were left untouched.

As part of the state government’s plan to develop the Pilgrim Town into an international heritage place by clearing the area within 75 metre of Jagannath Temple, the demolition of Bada Akhada mutt was started on Sunday after Emar mutt was razed except its mahant’s residence. The operation was carried out in presence of 15 platoons of police and six magistrates. 

While Mahant of the Bada Akhada mutt was provided accommodation in Niladri Bhakta  Nivas, other sadhus along with students of Vaidik school run by the mutt were put up in Bagadia Dharmshalla. The Simhadwar police station and revenue inspector’s office functioning from the mutt were shifted.

The priests of the demolished mutt performed daily rituals of the deities including offering of cooked bhog. Adequate care was taken by the administration to provide a barricaded safe passage for the devotees to visit the temple and another barricaded way for the locals. 

After the Bada Akhada was flattened, the debris was removed at a fast pace to clear the way to reach the Sanchhata mutt, another unsafe structure next in the line for demolition.

Tons of debris was dumped in the old Puri district jail campus which has attracted scrap and rag pickers to collect bricks, iron rods, door and window frames besides electrical items.

scrap dealer Kishore Naik, who came with six men to the debris site, said they mainly collected bricks. Since the bricks were hundreds of years old, those were in high demand with each one costing Rs 5.

Meanwhile, the administration has issued notice to the khaja shop owners operating from Narasingh Achary mutt and its inmates including the mahant to vacate by Tuesday. 

The mutt is situated behind the Emar mutt which was demolished on the first day of the operation. Besides, the inmates of Mangu mutt located on the south side of the Emar mutt have been asked to vacate furniture and other materials by Wednesday.

