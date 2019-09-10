Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition flagged off in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev on Monday flagged off the 4th Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition-2019 at Kalinga Stadium here.

Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev flagging of Himalayan Expedition at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev on Monday flagged off the 4th Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition-2019 at Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition here. 

A 15-member team, including five women, will participate in the expedition to Mt Stock Kangri (20,187 ft) in Leh region from September 12 to 24 with technical support from Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF).

A two-level selection-cum-preparatory camp was held earlier to finalise the expedition team which will be guided by Everester Ganesh Chandra Jena. 

The expedition will be headed by legendary mountaineer Padmashree Bachendri Pal. Programme Officer of the department Haresh Kumar Mishra will also accompany the team up to the base camp in Leh for smooth coordination.

As many as 97 applications were received for selection of participants of which 65 (53 men and 12 women) were found eligible. They attended the fitness and endurance test at Kalinga Stadium on July 18.

At the pre-selection camp held at the stadium, 30 participants qualified for the conditioning camp held at Utarakshi from August 2 to 12.

