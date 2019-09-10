Bike lifting racket busted in Odisha  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A motorcycle-lifting racket was busted and nine persons arrested by Malkangiri police on Monday. Among them, seven were nabbed for buying stolen motorcycles.



The miscreants who stole the vehicles from different parts of the district are Phuldhar Khilla of Pedawada village and Damodar Hantal of Bandhaguda village under Malkangiri police limits.



Three stolen motorcycles have been recovered from them.

During interrogation, they told police that those who purchased the two-wheelers were aware that they were stolen vehicles.



The arrested buyers are Durjadhan Bisoi, Dambaru Putia, Sana Khilla, Parsu Baraja, Krushna Baraja, Jagatram Khilla and Rama Chandra Bisoi.