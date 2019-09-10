Chocolates, roses for road Jeypore rule violators in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: At a time when hefty fines are being imposed on traffic violators under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, Jeypore police has adopted a soft approach towards them.



Since last two days, the Koraput district police is keeping a vigil on vehicular movement and the offenders are being offered roses and chocolates and advice to adhere to traffic rules.

The approach has earned the police good response from public. Town police station IIC, Baleswar Gidhi said while people indulging in drunken driving will not be spared, in other cases, they will first create awareness among people and then penalise them.



“Our aim is not to fine people but to sensitise them first”, Gidhi said, adding that the awareness drive will continue for some days.