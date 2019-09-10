Detailed project report on bus terminal soon in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) will soon prepare a feasibility and detailed project reports of the state-of-the-art inter-state bus terminal at Gopalpur in Cuttack.



Deputy Secretary of Transport department AK Sarangi has urged the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) to extend all help to the DIMTS in this regard.

Sources said the move from the department came after the government received a proposal in this regard from the general manager (technical) of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) New Delhi.

The terminal to be constructed on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode will come up in an area of 42.64 acre land in Gopalpur mouza near Kathjodi river bank.



Cuttack Sadar tehsildar has already handed over the land to the department for the project, sources said.



The proposed bus port will have a passenger waiting hall, food court, toilets, market complex and a sprawling parking area.