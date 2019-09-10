Home States Odisha

Government schemes help increase sex ratio in Odisha's Ganjam

The rise in the sex ratio has been attributed to state government’s schemes like ‘Biju Kanya Ratna’ and ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Sex ratio has witnessed a significant increase from 854 in 2017 to 937 females per 1,000 males. The rise in the sex ratio has been attributed to state government’s schemes like ‘Biju Kanya Ratna’ and ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’. 

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange said the state government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to build suitable environment for girls through its gender-sensitive policies, provisions and legislations.

Stressing the need for sensitising more people on the issue, he said a rally in support of girl child will be organised in 503 panchayats of the district this month.

The event is aimed at making people aware of the importance of girls in the society.

The Collector hoped that with such positive steps, the sex ratio in the district would become equal within a few years.

He said laws forbidding sex-selection are being stringently enforced in the district and appropriate action will be taken against those flouting it. 

Among others, Assistant  Collector LP Sahu, District Child Welfare Officer Subodh Sarangi and Sudhir Sabat of Childline attended the meeting. 

