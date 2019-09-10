Home States Odisha

Odisha CM declares three-month breather for new Motor Vehicles Act 2019

A high-level meeting has been convened by the Commerce and Transport department to discuss the issue and take steps to reduce the amounts of fine for traffic violations proposed in the amended Act.

Published: 10th September 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

A biker driving without helmet in front of a traffic personnel at CRP square in Bhubaneswar.

A biker driving without helmet in front of a traffic personnel at CRP square in Bhubaneswar.| ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In view of the large scale resentment among the public over implementation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked the enforcement agencies not to go on overdrive but counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance.

The Chief Minister had to step in after irate public took on the enforcement agencies at the Raj Mahal square here on Saturday. He appealed to people to get papers ready in three months.

ALSO READ: Now, Bhubaneswar auto driver fined Rs 47,500 for violating traffic rules under Motor Vehicles Act

“The Transport Department has been directed to augment public services, strengthen facilitation centres, open extra counters, conduct camps in public institutions to enable the vehicle users to update their compliance status,” a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The CMO maintained that this process will continue over next three months so that adequate time is available to the public to ensure compliance. Massive road safety awareness campaign will be carried out to sensitise public on the new norms, it said.

The Chief Minister has requested all motor vehicle users to obey traffic rules and desist from dangerous driving which will endanger their lives and others.

The CMO maintained that the Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over public resentment reported from some parts of the State, particularly Bhubaneswar, on account of the enforcement of the amended provisions of the Act.

ALSO READ: The new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act is not so 'fine'

A high-level meeting has been convened by the Commerce and Transport department to discuss the issue and take steps to reduce the amounts of fine for traffic violations proposed in the amended Act.

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera told media persons here that the Government will take steps to reduce the hefty fines. He, however, maintained that Government cannot change anything in the Act as it has been enacted by the Centre. He said all the issues will be discussed at the meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has criticised the Chief Minister for asking the enforcement agencies to relax implementation of the Act by three months. “When the provisions of the Act were opposed in Parliament by several opposition political parties, BJD MPs extended their support.

The Chief Minister also gave green signal for implementation of the Act in Odisha without any serious thought about the consequences,” OPCC vice-president Arjya Kumar Gyanendra said.

Now, after taking into account response of the public, the Chief Minister has deferred aggressive implementation of the harsh provisions in view of the civic body polls, Gyanendra said and demanded that Odisha should announce not to implement the Act like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp