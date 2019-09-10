Home States Odisha

Palm leaf craft gasping for breath in Odisha's Kendrapara

The palm leaf craft of Kendrapara district is on its way to extinction with fast dwindling number of artisans and increasing use of plastic products.

Artisans engaged in making mats from palm leaves in Kendrapara.

Artisans engaged in making mats from palm leaves in Kendrapara. | ( Photo | EPS )

KENDRAPARA: The palm leaf craft of Kendrapara district is on its way to extinction with fast-dwindling number of artisans and increasing use of plastic products. 

According to sources, while around 3,000 craft persons from Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Rajkanika, Aul and Garadapur blocks in the district were engaged in making baskets, hand fans and mats from palm leaves, the number has come down by half to 1,500 now. 

Mandakini Behera of Bharatpur recalls the time when around 50 families from her village were engaged in the craft. Now there are only 20 such artisans. Pointing at the plight of the craft, Mandakini said she does not want her two sons to take it up as a profession. 

Ashok Mallick of Olaver village said a big basket made of palm leaf costing around Rs 200 used to fetch Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 a decade back. But, with the invasion of plastic and aluminium baskets, their cost has come down drastically and forced the artisans to go for other professions. 

The craft requires hard work and the income is meagre, said Giridhari Mallick of Bagada village. Stating that only the elders of his community were keeping the profession alive, he said most youths take up the trade if they have no other option, that too on a temporary basis. Palm leaves were used for writing manuscripts in the 3rd century AD and possibly much earlier.

Now-a-days, few horoscope makers prefer palm leaf in rural areas. There is an acute shortage of palm leaves as many villages have no palm trees and the cyclones in the recent past have made matters worse.

Besides, absence of proper marketing facilities, government support and bank loans have emerged as major causes of concern for the artisans, said Dr Basudev Das, a researcher from Kendrapara.  

The artisans said the government must come forward to help them failing which the trade will fade into oblivion soon.  

District Project Manager (DPM) of Odisha Livelihood Mission Satyabhama Pradhan said a few self-help groups comprising palm leaf artisans will soon be formed in the district and they will be provided training and financial assistance. 

