Surgeries stopped in Sambalpur Headquarters Hospital due to absence of anaesthetists

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), the second-largest public health institution in Sambalpur district, has stopped conducting surgeries due to absence of anaesthetists.



On an average, 30 surgeries are either being referred to VIMSAR or patients are compelled to go to private nursing homes as the two anaesthetist posts in the DHH are lying vacant.



While this has been the situation for the last three months, the state government seems to have closed its eyes to the suffering of poor patients who depend on the DHH for free healthcare.



ALSO READ: ‘VIMSAR ragging, a case of brawl between two groups’

Of the two anaesthetists, one has been on leave ever since he joined during April-end while the other was transferred long time back without any replacement. The Surgery department does not also have the required number of doctors.



Against the sanctioned posts of three, the department has two doctors - Head of Department Dr Pramod Purohit and Dr Panchanan Naik who was recently elevated to the post of Assistant District Medical Officer (Public Health).



Purohit was managing most of the surgeries along with Naik but the latter has not been able to devote time to the department after he was promoted. Recently, another doctor Sudhansu Panda joined the Surgery department but he is under deputation.

Earlier, nearly 50 surgeries were performed in the department everyday, most of them being accident cases. Besides, C-section deliveries were performed in the department.



Today, most of the major surgeries are being referred to VIMSAR at Burla while critical patients who are unable to go there are forced to opt for private nursing homes.



ALSO READ: Wrongful expenditure of Odisha hospitals user fee exposed



“At present, minor surgeries that can be performed with local anaesthesia are being done here”, said Purohit. And for C-sections, the DHH authorities draft anaesthetists from other health centres so that the surgeries can be performed on time.

Chief District Medical Officer, Dr Pankajini Panda admitted to the shortcomings. She said important surgeries are hampered in the absence of anaesthetist.



“We have informed the state government about the issue. For Caesarean cases, we are calling guest anaesthetist as per the government norms and for other critical surgeries, patients are referred to VIMSAR”, she added.

Problems at the DHH do not end here. Patients have been alleging that they are deprived of free services like blood and other tests and free medicines. The hospital does not have the required number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Ailing Healthcare:



● Of the two anaesthetists, one has been on leave ever since he joined in April end while the other was transferred long time back without any replacement



● Minor surgeries that can be performed with local anaesthesia are being done in the Surgery department



● For C-sections, the DHH authorities draft anaesthetists from other health centres so that the surgeries can be performed on time