Three killed as ambulance rams into stationary truck in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Three persons including the driver of an ambulance were killed and as many sustained injuries after the vehicle hit a stationary truck at Chhatia Chowk on NH-16 within Barachana police limits in the wee hours of Monday.



While the driver of the ambulance was Gagan Behari Mohanty, the identity of the rest of the deceased is yet to ascertained, said police.



The 108 ambulance was carrying a patient and four attendants from Dasarathpur to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) at Cuttack when its driver failed to see a stationary truck at Chhatia Chowk.

As the ambulance rammed into the truck from the rear, two of its occupants died on the spot. Four others including Gagan sustained critical injuries in the mishap.



Locals and fire personnel rescued the injured from the mangled vehicle and rushed them to SCBMCH where the driver succumbed to his injuries.



Barachana IIC Deepak Kumar Jena said the ambulance and the truck have been seized.