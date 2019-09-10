Home States Odisha

Two held for murdering man over liquor in Odisha

Locals rushed the injured to Sub-Divisional Hospital in Padampur where he was declared dead.

Published: 10th September 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 08:33 AM

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police on Monday arrested two murder accused who murdered a person over liquor on Sunday in Bhatli block. They are Bhagbana Bariha of Bheluanpadar village and Jagdish Biswal of Kansar village.

The two in an inebriated condition reached an liquor shop at Biripali for buying liquor pouches. They entered into a squabble with a staff of the shop Pramod Saw over sale of the pouches.

Subsequently, in a fit of rage one of the accused took out a sharp knife and stabbed Pramod multiple times.

When Pramod fell unconscious, the two fled the spot. Locals rushed the injured to Sub-Divisional Hospital in Padampur where he was declared dead.

He belonged to Tati village under Kudu police limits of JharkhandFollowing his death, owner of the liquor shop filed a complaint in the Buden police station and the accused were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

Police have also seized the murder weapon from their possession.

