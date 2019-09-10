Woman, two minor sons found dead in Odisha's Bhawanipatna

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A 30-year-old woman and her two sons were found dead in two separate places in Singhjharan village on Monday morning, raising suspicion about the cause of their deaths.



While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Their throats were slit. After villagers discovered the bodies and intimated police, investigation was launched. It is yet to be ascertained if the trio was murdered or the woman killed her sons before taking her own life.



Kalahandi SP, B Gangadhar told the media that preliminary investigation points to marital dispute between Bimla and her husband Linga.

Linga was allegedly having an extramarital relationship and staying away from his family for the last four months.



The husband has been detained by police and being interrogated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and reason behind the deaths can only be ascertained after receipt of the report, the SP added.