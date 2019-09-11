Home States Odisha

Boat capsize: Two more bodies recovered from Brahmani river

The bodies of two more persons, who had gone missing after a boat capsized in Brahmani river on Saturday night, were recovered from a spot near Pani panchayat on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The bodies of two more persons, who had gone missing after a boat capsized in Brahmani river on Saturday night, were recovered from a spot near Pani panchayat on Tuesday. The bodies of Bijay Nayak and Ramesh Sahoo of Roda panchayat were spotted by locals, who then informed the administration. Four persons had gone missing after the mishap. On Monday, the body of Biswajit Acharya was found at Pani Gengutia. However, the fourth missing person Susant Sahoo remains untraced despite efforts by  NDRF, ODRAF and fire brigade personnel.

The bodies of Bijay and Ramesh were buried in the sand on the banks of the river. They had to be taken out by excavators, said Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya. The rescue operation started at 7 am and ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate Bhavesh Kumar Nayak said the rescue operations by four teams comprising personnel of NDRF, ODRAF and fire brigade were carried out on the stretch from Marthapur to Dhenkanal-Jajpur border.

He said the dog squad of NDRF will be engaged in the rescue operation on Wednesday to trace Susant.
The boat, carrying nine persons, including two boatmen, was going from Khadakprasad ghat to Roda panchayat ghat when it capsized. While five passengers managed to swim to the banks of the river, four went missing after the mishap.

