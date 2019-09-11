Home States Odisha

Jumbo herd wreaks havoc, villagers miffed

The staff Lipak Behera was released after senior officials rushed to Suleipur and assured the people of taking steps to get the herd moving.

Published: 11th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With an elephant herd staying put at Suleipur on the fringes of Kaniha forest for the last few months and causing damage to property and crops, irate villagers on Tuesday detained a Forest staff over the department’s failure to make a passage for the jumbos to move out.

The staff Lipak Behera was released after senior officials rushed to Suleipur and assured the people of taking steps to get the herd moving. Behera had gone to the village to assess the damage caused by the jumbos. They had destroyed a number of houses in Suleipur on Monday night.

Locals said the herd comprising around 15 elephants had entrenched itself in the area for the last three months. It has caused heavy damage to crops and houses. All efforts of the Forest staff have gone in vain as the herd is reluctant to leave the area. Fortunately, the elephants have not killed or injured any villager, said a local.

However, last month, three personnel sustained injuries after being attacked by the herd. They had gone to Suleipal to chase away the herd. But suddenly, one of the villagers burst crackers which panicked the animals. They charged towards the staff and attacked them.

Kaniha Range Officer Pratap Raul said the elephant herd is staying put in the area and not leaving despite their best efforts. “Since there are some calves in the herd, the elephants are not moving to new areas. We are trying our best to keep the jumbos away from human habitations. But once in a while, the herd is straying into the villages and destroying houses,” Raul said.

