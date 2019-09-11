Kalahandi Police arrest husband for killing wife, 2 minor sons

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A day after a woman and her two minor sons were found dead in Singjharan village, police arrested the husband for allegedly murdering them. The husband Linga Majhi had been detained by police on suspicion since Monday.

Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar said, the gruesome murders were established by the postmortem reports of the deceased. On interrogation, Linga has reportedly admitted to the crime.

The SP said, the relationship between Linga, a mason, and his wife Bimla had soured over an extramarital affair of the former. Linga was staying away from his family in Bhawanipatna since the last four months.

On the night of September 8, he arrived in the village and went to Bimla’s house when she and her children Ravindra and Dusmanta were asleep. He hacked his wife to death and carried her body to the nearby railway tracks to make it appear as suicide. Bimla’s body was run over by a train later in the night.

Linga had then returned and slit throats of his sons before fleeing the village. The two children were found lying dead in their house.Police recovered the weapon used to commit the murders.