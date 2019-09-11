Odisha agriculture minister hints at hike in OMFED Milk

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday hinted at a possible hike of milk sold by Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED).

Indicating the price rise, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Arun Sahoo said there has been a demand for hike in the milk price from dairy farmers and this is under active consideration of the State Government.

However, a price suitable to both, consumers and dairy farmers, will be fixed by the Government. The rate of OMFED milk has remained unchanged since December 2014 while private companies have already increased the price of milk to Rs 44 per litre.

Chairman of Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association Rabi Behera said the average price of milk for farmers is 26.10 per litre while OMFED is selling at Rs 40 per litre. Member farmers of OMFED are slowly shifting to private companies as they provide better value for their produce.