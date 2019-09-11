Odisha trade unions demand rollback of MV Act, 2019

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a relaxation of three months for people to update their documents under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment ) Act, 2019, members of trade unions staged a road blockade here demanding a complete rollback of the act.

Joining them, members of truck owners’ associations and auto drivers’ associations staged the blockade at the Jeypore Traffic Chowk which affected communication on Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH passing through the town.

They said the Government should immediately roll back the amended MV Act for the greater interest of public. People cannot afford such hefty fines, they said.

Jeypore police personnel, led by SDPO HK Majhi, rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitator. However, the agitators entered into a heated exchange with police personnel. Subsequently, police removed the agitators from the spot and arrested 12 trade union members.

Jeypore SDPO said police would file a case against the agitators for blocking the road.