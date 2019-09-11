Home States Odisha

Training programme launched for Odisha MLAs

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the programme at the new conference hall of the State Assembly.

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A two-day training programme for members of Odisha Assembly will be held from September 13 here. Sources said all the legislators have been asked to attend the training programme which will be organised jointly by Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly secretariats.

Senior members of the assembly, ministers and senior officials of Lok Sabha secretariat will hold discussions on the functioning of legislatures and different procedural guidelines during the training sessions. Earlier in June, a three-day training programme was held for 59 newly-elected MLAs.

