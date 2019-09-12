Home States Odisha

Admin up against Sana Chhata Mahant, Sadhus

After Nanguli, Emar and Bada Akhada, next in the line of demolition is the Sana Chhata Mutt. But, the administration is up against stiff opposition from the Mutt Mahant and sadhus.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: After Nanguli, Emar and Bada Akhada, next in the line of demolition is the Sana Chhata Mutt. But, the administration is up against stiff opposition from the Mutt Mahant and sadhus.

Mahant Rambhusan Das said he was yet to receive the letter for demolition of the Mutt and neither the Commissioner of Endowment nor the Law department has responded to the concerns of the inhabitants. 
The Mutt is the permanent residence of sadhus, who have renounced the mundane world, and will be their home till death. How can they be driven out, he questioned.

“The administration told me that the temple, deities, kitchen and the gaadi and room of the Mahant would not be demolished to enable the Mutt to perform its religious services as usual. It will be impossible to perform rituals if the sadhus are not in residence there,” Rambhusan said.

He clarified that the mutt is not a temple. “It is a place where sadhus reside and perform rituals and survive on prasad. The process goes on till their ‘nirvana. The administration must consider these issues before demolishing the Mutt and displacing the sadhus,“ he said. 

Located in front of the Dolabedi, the Ramanandi sect Digambar mutt, was founded in the late 17th century AD by Mahant Santh Ram Das during the rule of Gajapati Mukund Deb. The gates of Sri Jagannath temple were guarded round-the-clock by Naga Sadhus and for this ‘Akhand Keertan’ used to be performed in the mutt temple. 

This apart, the Naga Sadhus of the Mutt provided security to Madan Mohan and accompanying deities when they came out of the main temple to celebrate Holi on Dolabedi. The Mutt, acted as the custodian of Dolabedi till 1970. These services are no longer performed by the Mutt as temple administration looks after it. 

Rambhusan said the Mutt sadhus now perform ‘Aalat chamar seva’ on the chariots of the Trinity during the annual Rath Yatra and also offer ‘panti bhog’ to the deities in and outside the temple during ceremonies. 

The idols of Sri Ram, Hanuman, Sita Devi, Laxman and Lord Jagannath are worshipped at the Mutt inhabited by 25 sadhus. Around half of the Mutt building was also given out to a businessman who used to run a hotel. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sana Chhata Mutt
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp