Godse captor’s spouse passes away at 92

Published: 12th September 2019 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Mandodari Nayak of Jaguleipada village, whose husband Raghu Nayak had caught Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, passed away in Cuttack on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. She was 92.

Raghu was a gardener at Birla House where the Mahatma was shot by Godse. Mandodari was cremated at Swargadwar in Puri. Mandodari was felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2016 for her association with the Father of the Nation. Her elder daughter Jayanti said her mother had a dream to visit Birla House, now known as Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 150th birth anniversary on October 2. Jayanti said Mandodari also wanted to visit the quarters where she resided. “She died a few days before the birth anniversary of the father of the nation. Her dream was left unfulfilled,” she said. 

Former minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, president of district freedom fighters’ association Nakul Das, Aul MLA Pratap Keshari Deb, former Aul MLA Debendra Sharma, member of Odisha Sahitya Academy Dr Basudev Das and former principal of Kendrapada college Nanda Kishor Parida were among those who condoled Mandodari’s death. 

