Home States Odisha

Ignored by Govt, villagers build log bridge

Panchayat seems to have missed from Government radar as basic development continues to elude it

Published: 12th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers help schoolchildren cross the temporary bridge | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Every morning, residents of five villages under Gona panchayat in Raighar block line up on the wooden logs placed precariously to serve as a bridge over the nullah flowing through the area. Over a score of small kids troop in soon enough and are ushered through the dangerous path to school by the hands of the elders. 

This has become a routine for the locals as the nullah flowing with high water-level due to the monsoon has cut-off connectivity to the school on the other side. Children of Borahoguda, Bhatipara, Jampani and Pujharipara villages under the panchayat depend on the school. But with the advent of monsoon, their studies take a back seat as rainwater fills the nullah and becomes impossible for the kids to cross it.
While their pleas to the district administration for construction of a bridge failed to elicit any action, the villagers this year decided to take matter in their own hands. They set up a temporary bridge by placing wooden logs over the nullah.

“We collected logs and put them over the nullah as a temporary bridge. But as the path is still treacherous, we stand in a line and hold the hands of our children to make them safely cross the bridge. There is no other option and we cannot just sacrifice the studies of our children for this annual hazard,” a local rued.
“All our pleas for a concrete bridge have fallen on deaf ears of the administration. If the Government continues to remain aloof from our plight, we will have no option but to launch an agitation,” he added.
Located on the border of Chhattisgarh, the panchayat seems to have missed from the radar of the Government as basic development continues to elude it through the decades. Without a proper road, pregnant women, ailing children and senior citizens are carried on slings and cots to hospitals. While pregnant women giving birth on way to hospital is a regular affair, villagers have also reconciled to deaths occurring due to delay in access to health care.

The monsoon is the most dreaded season for the villagers as the area is completely cut-off from the block headquarters. The only 800 metre kutcha road becomes muddy and slippery making it dangerous for use. Sources said even if one manages to traverse through it, there is no way further as the nullah flows ahead.
Nabarangpur Collector Dr Ajit Kumar Misra said an action plan for development of the villages has been sent to the State Government. Construction of a bridge over the nullah will start soon, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp