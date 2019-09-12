Home States Odisha

ISKCON must come out with a resolution

Mohanty said the organisation’s bureau at Mumbai and eastern zone headquarters at Mayapur in Kolkata should come out with a resolution in this regard.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:46 AM

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri.

A representational picture of the Rath Yatra at Puri. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Shree Jagannath Sanskruti Parishad on Wednesday urged ISKCON to come out with a resolution and clear instruction to its affiliated religious organisations across the globe asking them to hold Rath Yatra only on the specified date.

Speaking to mediapersons its president Gopinath Mohanty said though ISKCON’s Ludhiana branch has postponed its proposed Rath Yatra in November there is no clarity whether they would hold it on the date as is organised in Puri.

“In a similar manner they had assured not to organise Rath Yatra on a day different from that of Puri. But again they decided to hold it this year. Another private organisation has also planed to hold Rath Yatra on September 29, which also needs to be stopped,” he said.

Stating that Puri Gajapati has been urging to hold Rath Yatra on the day specified by the temple authorities across the globe since long, Mohanty said there is no sanction either in the scriptures or tradition for performance of the festivals of the Lord on other days. “When other festivals are celebrated across the globe on the specified days why will the same practice not be applicable to Rath Yatra,” they added.

