Rain alert for 13 districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With IMD predicting heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha in the next 48 hours, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena on Wednesday asked Collectors of 13 districts to be on toes for tackling flood-like situations. As per IMD forecast, many districts, mostly in North Odisha, may experience heavy rainfall under the impact of strong monsoon current and a cyclonic circulation over coastal West Bengal.

Met officials said parts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. Rainfall will continue in parts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda the following day.

Districts such as Angul, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Deogarh, Sambalpur will also experience rainfall during the two days. Jena also asked Collectors of the districts concerned to brace up for waterlogging that may arise due to incessant rains, keep administrative machinery ready for evacuation of people to safety.