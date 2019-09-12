Youth’s body carried on bike

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The body of youth had to be carried on a motorcycle after authorities of Gudari hospital in Rayagada district allegedly refused to provide an ambulance or a hearse on Wednesday.

As per reports, Damburu Patika of Pitamahal village was admitted to Gudari Community Health Centre (CHC) in a serious condition in the morning, but died after a couple of hours. Then family members of the deceased requested the hospital authorities for an ambulance or a hearse to transport the body, but to no avail.

After waiting for sometime, they carried the body to their village on a bike. The incident has not gone down well with the locals in the area.



Locals alleged that while hearse facility is available in other hospitals of the district, Maoist-affected Gudari block lacks the service in the CHC. Though the block receives special grants from the Government, many of its villages lack roads.



Congress leader Raghunath Patra said the hospital authorities should have made some arrangements and urged the State Government to streamline health care services in the block.

