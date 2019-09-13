Bridge collapse disrupts link to three panchayats of Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Road communication to three panchayats of Mayurbhanj district was disrupted after a bridge over Gangadhar river collapsed due to incessant rains on Wednesday. Locals alleged that the old bridge at Chatrama-Badasatsol, just two km away from Baripada-Udala State Highway-19, was lying in a dilapidated condition due to plying of heavy vehicles and lack of repair since long.

Tapash Kumar Behera, a health worker, narrowly escaped while crossing the bridge. More than 7,000 people of Badaphena, Badapathara and Bahanada panchayats depend on the road to reach Khunta block headquarters. Executive Engineer of Rural Development Sukanta Kumar Behera said a new bridge will be constructed soon with a cost of Rs 5 crore. A temporary diversion road will be set up to restore communication. Work will begin after the monsoon, he added.