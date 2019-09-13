Eight test dengue positive in 24 hours in Sundargarh district

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as eight dengue positive cases have been detected in Sundargarh district in the last 24 hours. Of the total positive cases, seven have been reported from Khatkurbahal, a Muslim-dominated Khatkurbahal area of Kutra block, while one was detected at Sundargarh district headquarters town. Two days back, Anganwadi worker M Nag of Khatkurbahal had died allegedly due to dengue at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here. However, District Public Health Officer Dr SK Parida attributed Nag’s death to septicaemia and pneumonia and not due to dengue as alleged.

CDMO Dr Pankaj Patel said the surveillance team returned from Khatkurbahal with 10 samples on Wednesday night of which five were found to be dengue positive. Two more samples from Khatkurbhal was found to be positive on Thursday. Another patient of Sundargarh town, who recently returned from Ajmer, tested dengue positive on Thursday evening. Patel informed that an observation ward is being readied at Sundargarh district headquarters hospital and all patients would be kept there for further tests.

Cases reported in Gajapati, AngulBerhampur/Angul: A woman of Baghasala village under Gosani block in Gajapati district tested positive for dengue on Wednesday. The patient Radharani Panigrahy was referred to MKCGMCH due to lack of treatment facilities at Paralakhemundi DHH. Meanwhile, with the detection of six positive cases on Wednesday, the total number of dengue patients in Ganjam has gone up to 104, said Ganjam district malaria officer Dr Jagadish Patnaik.

Currently, 10 dengue patients are being treated at MKCGMCH, he added. Similarly, 20 dengue positive cases have been reported in Angul district this year. So far, two positive cases have been reported in MCL central hospital.