Home States Odisha

Eight test dengue positive in 24 hours in Sundargarh district

As many as eight dengue positive cases have been detected in Sundargarh district in the last 24 hours.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  As many as eight dengue positive cases have been detected in Sundargarh district in the last 24 hours. Of the total positive cases, seven have been reported from Khatkurbahal, a Muslim-dominated Khatkurbahal area of Kutra block, while one was detected at Sundargarh district headquarters town. Two days back, Anganwadi worker M Nag of Khatkurbahal had died allegedly due to dengue at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) here. However, District Public Health Officer Dr SK Parida attributed Nag’s death to septicaemia and pneumonia and not due to dengue as alleged.

CDMO Dr Pankaj Patel said the surveillance team returned from Khatkurbahal with 10 samples on Wednesday night of which five were found to be dengue positive. Two more samples from Khatkurbhal was found to be positive on Thursday. Another patient of Sundargarh town, who recently returned from Ajmer, tested dengue positive on Thursday evening. Patel informed that an observation ward is being readied at Sundargarh district headquarters hospital and all patients would be kept there for further tests. 

Cases reported in Gajapati, AngulBerhampur/Angul: A woman of Baghasala village under Gosani block in Gajapati district tested positive for dengue on Wednesday.  The patient Radharani Panigrahy was referred to MKCGMCH due to lack of treatment facilities at Paralakhemundi DHH. Meanwhile, with the detection of six positive cases on Wednesday, the total number of dengue patients in Ganjam has gone up to 104, said Ganjam district malaria officer Dr Jagadish Patnaik.

Currently, 10 dengue patients are being treated at MKCGMCH, he added. Similarly, 20 dengue positive cases have been reported in Angul district this year. So far, two positive cases have been reported in MCL central hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sundargarh district M Nag Ispat General Hospital CDMO Dr Pankaj Patel Khatkurbahal MKCGMCH Dengue in odisha
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp