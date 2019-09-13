Home States Odisha

Five Dalit families ostracised   

Five Dalit families of Lipaspali village under Hemgir police limits are living in constant fear after the upper castes allegedly ostracised them.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HEMGIR (SUNDARGARH): Five Dalit families of Lipaspali village under Hemgir police limits are living in constant fear after the upper castes allegedly ostracised them. They have been barred from using community pond, tube wells and even shops. Though a police investigation is underway in the case, these families alleged that they are being humiliated and deprived of basic rights. They were socially ostracised at the instigation of some upper-caste villagers. 

Last month, a quarrel ensued between the villagers after some Dalit members were stopped from taking bath in the pond. A complaint was then lodged against some upper caste people at Hemgir police station. But the perpetrators reportedly turned vindictive and instigated other villagers to ostracise the Dalit families.

The victims said they are prevented from taking a bath in the village pond, fetch water from tube wells and buying at shops. Even their children are made to sit separately in the school, they alleged. Last week, BJP’s SC Morcha national executive body member Biswajit Tanti accompanied the victims to Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra for justice following which a case was registered. 

Tanti claimed that these Dalit families were dominated for decades for being lower caste, but this time they decided to fight against caste dominion and for the right to equality. The police, with the help of influential persons of the village, ensured a compromise, but to no avail, he said. Sundargarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Balabhadra Deep said a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Appropriate action would be taken on completion of the investigation, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hemgir police Lipaspali village Dalit families of Lipaspali village Sundargarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp