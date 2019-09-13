Five Dalit families ostracised   

By Express News Service

HEMGIR (SUNDARGARH): Five Dalit families of Lipaspali village under Hemgir police limits are living in constant fear after the upper castes allegedly ostracised them. They have been barred from using community pond, tube wells and even shops. Though a police investigation is underway in the case, these families alleged that they are being humiliated and deprived of basic rights. They were socially ostracised at the instigation of some upper-caste villagers.

Last month, a quarrel ensued between the villagers after some Dalit members were stopped from taking bath in the pond. A complaint was then lodged against some upper caste people at Hemgir police station. But the perpetrators reportedly turned vindictive and instigated other villagers to ostracise the Dalit families.

The victims said they are prevented from taking a bath in the village pond, fetch water from tube wells and buying at shops. Even their children are made to sit separately in the school, they alleged. Last week, BJP’s SC Morcha national executive body member Biswajit Tanti accompanied the victims to Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra for justice following which a case was registered.

Tanti claimed that these Dalit families were dominated for decades for being lower caste, but this time they decided to fight against caste dominion and for the right to equality. The police, with the help of influential persons of the village, ensured a compromise, but to no avail, he said. Sundargarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Balabhadra Deep said a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. Appropriate action would be taken on completion of the investigation, he added.