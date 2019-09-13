Flash floods inundate several Kendrapara villages

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Several villages of Rajkanika, Aul and Pattamundai blocks have been inundated following flash floods in Kharosotra and Kani rivers and their tributaries in the last two days. With their villages marooned due to incessant rains, the affected residents have no option but to use rickety boats to reach the mainland. The water level of Kharosrota and other rivers in the blocks is on the rise and this has submerged several areas of Aul block under floodwater.

The three km stretch of the road from Dimiripal to Naranapur is now under four feet flood water due to which the villages in the block have been cut off from the mainland, said Ashok Bhadra, a resident of Dimiripal. What’s worse is that unsafe embankments in several areas are on the verge of collapse due to sub-standard repair work. Flood has also affected a large number of farmers who had planted paddy saplings and vegetables on their land two months ago. Most of the saplings in the affected low-lying areas are now damaged.

Parameswar Behera, a farmer of Gobindapur village, said the paddy saplings, which have remained underwater for the past two days, will soon be damaged. Another farmer Narahari Biswal of Ketuapala said the crops in his village are destroyed and the prospect of not being able to repay their loans has the farmers worried. Meanwhile, district emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said boats have been deployed in the riverside areas to rescue the flood-affected villagers.