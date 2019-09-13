Green fund remains unutilised in Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Green Corps (NGC) programme, which aims at spreading environmental awareness among school students by involving them in different activities, is yet to fulfil its objectives in the district. Lakhs of rupees allocated under the programme have been lying unutilised since 2016 due to negligence of district officials. The Ministry of Environment and Forests had launched the programme in 2001-02. Under it, eco-clubs were set up in 285 schools of the district and thousands of children had joined these clubs voluntarily to participate in environmental activities such as cleanliness and awareness drives and plantation.

In order to carry out these activities, the Central Government provides Rs 2,500 for awareness programmes and Rs 1,700 for the plastic-free campaign to each club per year. For the purpose, each district receives around Rs five lakh per year from the Government. This apart, the district administration provides Rs 10,000 to each block. But since 2016, no fund has been allocated to the schools under the programme. As a result, these clubs are functioning only in pen and paper without any environmental activities thus derailing the national programme.

Sources said a district implementation and monitoring committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Collector for the execution of the programme. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) is appointed as its member convenor. As the district has no DFO, its counterparts in Cuttack and Kendrapara remain in-charge of four blocks each of the district for monitoring the activities. The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) officially acts as member convenor. Though there is a provision to hold the committee meeting once in three months, no initiative has been taken in this regard in the last three years.

Environmentalist and a member of the committee Amar Prasad Mohanty alleged that around Rs seven lakh, meant for the programme, is lying unutilised at Nizarat section of the collectorate. As a result, environmental-related activities in schools, distribution of awards to local environmentalists and other awareness programmes have been stalled in the district.

285 eco-clubs set up in schools

Rs 5 lakh allocated to district per year Rs 2,500 for awareness

programmes Rs 1,700 for plastic-free campaign