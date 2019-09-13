Headmistress suspended as student left locked in Balasore's Mahavir Nodal Upper Primary School

By Express News Service

BALASORE: With the incident of a Class I student left locked in a school building causing a huge public outcry, the School and Mass Education department on Thursday suspended the headmistress of Mahavir Nodal Upper Primary School Shanti Pratima Mohapatra.

Amar Hansdash, son of Bangaru Hansdah of Shantighat in the town was left locked in the building for an hour after school on Wednesday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Sources said Amar had gone to the toilet just before the school came to a close and by the time he came out, all staff and students had left the building. Shanti had asked her maidservant to lock the gate after the boy left the building. But the maidservant ignored her order and locked the building without checking on the child.

A few traders nearby saw the boy crying on the school premises and called his father. The maidservant, who lives close to the school was then called to open the gate. Meanwhile, Shanti said it is a regular practice to lock the school for the security of the students. She said a few people have intentionally circulated the video to tarnish the image of the school.

District Education Officer Pramod Sarangi said as per the direction of higher authorities, he had ordered the officials concerned to enquire into the matter. He said as per preliminary investigation, the school authorities were found negligent. Sarangi said the headmistress should have waited for the student and ensured that no one was left behind in the building.