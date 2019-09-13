Home States Odisha

Headmistress suspended as student left locked in Balasore's Mahavir Nodal Upper Primary School

Sources said Amar had gone to toilet just before the school came to a close and by the time he came out, all staff and students had left the building.

Published: 13th September 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  With the incident of a Class I student left locked in a school building causing a huge public outcry, the School and Mass Education department on Thursday suspended the headmistress of Mahavir Nodal Upper Primary School Shanti Pratima Mohapatra.

Amar Hansdash, son of Bangaru Hansdah of Shantighat in the town was left locked in the building for an hour after school on Wednesday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

Sources said Amar had gone to the toilet just before the school came to a close and by the time he came out, all staff and students had left the building. Shanti had asked her maidservant to lock the gate after the boy left the building. But the maidservant ignored her order and locked the building without checking on the child.

A few traders nearby saw the boy crying on the school premises and called his father. The maidservant, who lives close to the school was then called to open the gate. Meanwhile, Shanti said it is a regular practice to lock the school for the security of the students. She said a few people have intentionally circulated the video to tarnish the image of the school. 

District Education Officer Pramod Sarangi said as per the direction of higher authorities, he had ordered the officials concerned to enquire into the matter. He said as per preliminary investigation, the school authorities were found negligent. Sarangi said the headmistress should have waited for the student and ensured that no one was left behind in the building. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School and Mass Education department Balasore school student
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp