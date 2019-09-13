Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur to get permanent campus by January 2022

Home States Odisha

 The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) will get its permanent campus at Basantapur here by January, 2022.

Published: 13th September 2019

Director, IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal and GM (Engg), NBCC India AK Shome at the contract signing ceremony | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-S) will get its permanent campus at Basantapur here by January 2022. Speaking at a ceremony where a contract between the premier business school and National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) was signed here on Thursday, Director of IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said the first phase work of the permanent campus of the institute will be completed by December 2021.

He said the institute will be shifted to its permanent campus from the existing temporary campus at Sambalpur University by January 2022. The first phase work will provide everything to run a campus, Jaiswal said.

He said NBCC has been selected to provide Project Management Consultancy services for the development of the permanent campus, which will be built over an area of 200 acres of land at a cost of Rs 401 crore. The work on the boundary wall of the permanent campus of IIM-S has already been completed.

Jaiswal said Odisha’s art and culture, including the wheel of Konark temple and Sambalpuri fabric, will be seen in the buildings of the permanent campus. He said in order to make the building environment-friendly, vehicles run on petrol and diesel will not be allowed on the campus. Only battery-operated vehicles will be allowed to ply inside the campus where priority will be given to solar energy.

General Manager (Engineering), NBCC A K Shome said the time limit for completion of the first phase work is 30 months. In the first six months, soil testing and preparation of the master plan, besides selection of architect and construction firm, will be undertaken while the construction will be carried out in the next 24 months, he said.

In the first phase, academic building, student academic centre, hostel block, auditorium, health centre, guest house and canteen besides residences of Director,  faculty and staff quarters will be constructed.  Shome said thrust will be given to quality work. 

