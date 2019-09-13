Odisha government to launch app for treatment of kids with mental disorders

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is likely to develop a mobile app with the cooperation of digital academy run by National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru to be used for the treatment of mentally challenged children in Odisha.

Announcing this, Minister of State for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Ashok Panda said he has recently discussed the issue with BN Gangadhar, Director of NIMHANS. He said the Institute and SSEPD department will work in close coordination to develop the app through its Digital Academy.

Panda said he also had a detailed discussion on post-trauma psychological care and counselling undertaken by ‘NIMHANS’ for persons affected by natural disasters like Fani in the State. He said Narayan Hrudayalaya, health institution for heart-related diseases has been requested to speed up its work for the establishment of a hospital in the Capital during his meeting with Director of Narayan Hrudayalaya, Devi Prasad Shetty.