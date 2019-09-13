Home States Odisha

Odisha NSUI opens front against OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik

Pradhan said hundreds of members of the party’s student wing from the State will go to New Delhi and meet AICC president to apprise about the matter.

Published: 13th September 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CongressFormer Congress President Niranjan Patnaik

OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The simmering discontentment among a section of the Congress leaders over the continuance of Niranjan Patnaik as OPCC president came to the fore on Thursday with Itish Pradhan, convenor of State unit of NSUI, accusing Patnaik of selling the interests of the party to the BJD.“The anti-party activity of the OPCC president will not be tolerated any more. We will give him sleepless nights and not allow him to enter Odisha from New Delhi,” Pradhan told media persons here.

Pradhan said hundreds of members of the party’s student wing from the State will go to New Delhi and meet AICC president to apprise about the matter. “We will also draw the attention of AICC towards areas where we need to work for strengthening the Congress in Odisha,” he said and demanded that he should be expelled from the party.

Criticising Patnaik for promoting dynastic politics by giving a ticket to his son, who had no link with the party, to contest from Balasore Lok Sabha seat in the last elections, Pradhan said this had demoralised the entire party rank and file. Earlier, former MP Amarnath Pradhan, without naming Patnaik, had alleged that some leaders of the party are hand-in-glove with the BJD and sought action against such elements. AICC secretary Sarat Rout had also supported him.

However, several senior leaders including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjib Biswal and party legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati had openly supported the continuance of Patnaik as OPCC president in view of the civic body polls likely to be held early next year. The AICC had dissolved all Congress committees in Odisha and sacked all office-bearers except Patnaik and the two working presidents Pradip Majhi and Chiranjib Biswal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Niranjan Patnaik OPCC OPCC president Itish Pradhan NSUI BJD AICC MP Amarnath Pradhan
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp