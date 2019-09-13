Odisha Police prepare for 68th All India Police Hockey Championship-2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the 68th All India Police Hockey Championship-2019 to be held at Kalinga Stadium here in the first week of December, DGP BK Sharma held a preparatory meeting at DGP’s Camp office here on Thursday.

All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) has given Odisha Police the opportunity to host the championship, wherein 30 teams with 600 players are expected to participate.

The DGP called upon the officers to make foolproof arrangements for the event and make the programme a grand success.