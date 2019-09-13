‘Sachetanata Rath’ rolls out in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Thursday rolled out ‘Sachetanata Rath’ to create awareness among people about the new Motor Vehicle rules. Flagging off the ‘Sachetanata Rath’, DCP (Traffic) Sagarika Nath said message and information regarding the new motor vehicle rule and penalties will be propagated through loudspeakers.

Photographs and posters displayed on either side of the vehicle will provide basic information to passersby and help in creating awareness, Nath added. “We are now focusing on five types of traffic violations - drunk driving, wrong-side driving, overloading, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing helmet or seat belt,” said Nath.