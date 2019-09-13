Sans Mahaparayan vehicle, family carries body on cot in Odisha's Gajapati district

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: A body was carried on a cot for over two km after Rayagada CHC officials failed to arrange Mahaparayan vehicle for the deceased’s family members in Gajapati district on Wednesday. Kartik Sabara of Laxmipur village was admitted to CHC and died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

When the family members asked for a Mahaparayan vehicle to carry the body to the village, the hospital's authorities could not arrange it. Even no private vehicle agreed to carry the body to the village. With no other option, the family members sought the help of the villagers, who carried the body on a cot.

The son of the deceased alleged that “Despite several requests, the hospital authorities failed to arrange a vehicle to carry the body. After waiting for some time, we carried the body with the help of villagers.” Gajapati Collector Anupam Saha said he has asked the district health officials to submit a detailed report on the issue soon.