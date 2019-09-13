Sikhs’ slice of history, Mangu Mutt to be razed soon

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: Mangu Mutt, a place of historical significance for the Sikh community would soon be demolished as part of the State Government’s plan to clear structures within 75 metres of ‘Meghanad Prachir’ of Sri Jagannath Temple for creation of a heritage corridor. The Mutt is located in front of Simhadwar of the 12th-century shrine at the entrance of Dolamandap Sahi, one of the busiest roads of the town. The two-storied building, constructed with mortar and limestone powder over 100 years back, was declared unsafe by the administration a decade ago.

A hotel, nine shops and a restaurant operate from the unsafe structure. Mangu Mutt, though not connected directly with Sri Jagannath Temple, connects Srikhetra with the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak. Dr Surendra Mishra, who did research on Jagannath dharma for 30 years said Guru Nanak came to Puri in 1550 and offered ‘Arati’ to Lord Jagannath on the sand dune where the Mutt now stands.

In 1552, Guru Nanak’s son Sri Chand too offered prayers to the Lord at the same place. The Mutt was built in the 17th century by a famous saint of Udasin sect of Sikh faith and an ardent disciple of Guru Nanak, Mangu Das. Interestingly, a marble statue of Sri Chand, the only one in India, is worshipped in the Mutt.

The verses used by Guru Nanak while praying and conducting Arati of Lord Jagannath are recited in the Mutt. The verses were later included in the holy book of the Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib. “The Arati verses are recited in all gurudwaras,” said Dr Mishra. He said a Gurudwara called ‘Arati Sahib’ was established in the town around a decade back. Mahant of Mangu Mutt Bhabanishankar Das, in response to the administration’s notice to demolish to the building, has already given his consent to Puri Collector Balwant Singh. The demolition of the Mutt will be started in a few days, said sources.