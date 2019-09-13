Home States Odisha

Sikhs’ slice of history, Mangu Mutt to be razed soon

A hotel, nine shops and a restaurant operate from the unsafe structure. 

Published: 13th September 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mangu Mutt

Mangu Mutt (File Photo |EPS)

By Rajkumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI:  Mangu Mutt, a place of historical significance for the Sikh community would soon be demolished as part of the State Government’s plan to clear structures within 75 metres of ‘Meghanad Prachir’ of Sri Jagannath Temple for creation of a heritage corridor. The Mutt is located in front of Simhadwar of the 12th-century shrine at the entrance of Dolamandap Sahi, one of the busiest roads of the town. The two-storied building, constructed with mortar and limestone powder over 100 years back, was declared unsafe by the administration a decade ago. 

A hotel, nine shops and a restaurant operate from the unsafe structure. Mangu Mutt, though not connected directly with Sri Jagannath Temple, connects Srikhetra with the founder of Sikh religion Guru Nanak. Dr Surendra Mishra, who did research on Jagannath dharma for 30 years said Guru Nanak came to Puri in 1550 and offered ‘Arati’ to Lord Jagannath on the sand dune where the Mutt now stands. 

In 1552, Guru Nanak’s son Sri Chand too offered prayers to the Lord at the same place. The Mutt was built in the 17th century by a famous saint of  Udasin sect of Sikh faith and an ardent disciple of Guru Nanak, Mangu Das. Interestingly, a marble statue of Sri Chand, the only one in India, is worshipped in the Mutt. 

The verses used by Guru Nanak while praying and conducting Arati of Lord Jagannath are recited in the Mutt. The verses were later included in the holy book of the Sikhs, the Guru Granth Sahib. “The Arati verses are recited in all gurudwaras,” said Dr Mishra. He said a Gurudwara called ‘Arati Sahib’ was established in the town around a decade back. Mahant of Mangu Mutt Bhabanishankar Das, in response to the administration’s notice to demolish to the building, has already given his consent to Puri Collector Balwant Singh. The demolition of the Mutt will be started in a few days, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghanad Prachir Mangu Mutt Odisha government Dolamandap Sahi Lord Jagannath Guru Nanak
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp