Buzz over next Angul BJD chief   

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Speculation is rife over the next Angul BJD president after Angul MLA and former district chief Rajanikanta Singh was appointed Deputy Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Six-party leaders are now vying for the post. They include MLAs Susanta Behera, Mukesh Pal, Ramesh Sai and Braj Kishore Pradhan along with former MP Nagendra Pradhan and ex-MLA Sanjeev Sahu.

Party sources said immediate naming of the district BJD president has become all the more necessary as urban local body (ULB) elections are slated to be held in Talcher, Athmallick and Angul municipalities early next year.

This time, the ruling BJD will face an uphill task to win these ULBs as BJP has managed to make significant gains in the three municipalities. In Angul, BJP dislodged Congress to grab the second place in the 2019 elections. Congress had bagged the chairman post in Angul municipality last time.

In Talcher, though BJD had dominated the municipal council in the last polls, it will not be a cakewalk for the ruling party this time with BJP strengthening its base. Similar is the situation in Athmallick.

In this backdrop, party workers are in desperate need of a district head. Ignoring the local leaders, the BJD chose Minister Ashok Panda as the Chairman of District Planning Board recently.

BJD workers said, “We are facing a lot of difficulties due to lack of a full-time district president. In order to capture all the three ULBs, the party’s district unit needs a chief soon.”