Home States Odisha

Helping hand to Ganjam HIV+ve youths, orphans  

Ganjam district administration will provide pension besides, houses and housing plots to former inmates of Shraddha Sanjivani Child Care Home (SSCCH) at Gopalpur.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

cash_money_business_economy_EPS

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district administration will provide pension besides, houses and housing plots to former inmates of Shraddha Sanjivani Child Care Home (SSCCH) at Gopalpur.

The childcare institution, set up by the district administration in 2007, has been providing shelter to HIV affected children, orphans and children from poor socio-economic background. Currently, there are 49 inmates in the institution.

At the recent executive body meeting of the institution presided over by Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange, it was decided that pension would be provided to former inmates who are now working in different places after their vocational training under Government’s Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.
The district administration has identified 17 such inmates to get pension and 19 inmates to get houses and housing plots under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), Basundhara Yojana respectively. 

As far as the existing inmates are concerned, administration will take care of their nutrition by providing them with protein-rich foods and fruits to improve their health. Fruits will be provided to the inmates thrice a week. While the district administration will procure a four-wheeler and two-wheeler which would be used to take the children to school and hospital during an emergency, the Collector said he would write to the Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital to give priority to the inmates. 

He informed that 10 inmates of the institution, who are studying in Government ITI and facing problems in attending classes regularly, will be accommodated in the ITI hostel. The District Education Officer has been asked to provide a tutor for the students in the institution.

Among others, Sub-Collector Sidhe Dattatreya Bhau Saheb, Secretary of Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) and secretary of SSCCH Sambit Rout and District Social Welfare Officer Manorama Reddy attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganjam district administration Gopalpur Shraddha Sanjivani Child Care Home SSCCH Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana Prime Minister Awas Yojana
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp