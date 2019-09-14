Helping hand to Ganjam HIV+ve youths, orphans  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district administration will provide pension besides, houses and housing plots to former inmates of Shraddha Sanjivani Child Care Home (SSCCH) at Gopalpur.

The childcare institution, set up by the district administration in 2007, has been providing shelter to HIV affected children, orphans and children from poor socio-economic background. Currently, there are 49 inmates in the institution.

At the recent executive body meeting of the institution presided over by Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange, it was decided that pension would be provided to former inmates who are now working in different places after their vocational training under Government’s Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

The district administration has identified 17 such inmates to get pension and 19 inmates to get houses and housing plots under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), Basundhara Yojana respectively.

As far as the existing inmates are concerned, administration will take care of their nutrition by providing them with protein-rich foods and fruits to improve their health. Fruits will be provided to the inmates thrice a week. While the district administration will procure a four-wheeler and two-wheeler which would be used to take the children to school and hospital during an emergency, the Collector said he would write to the Superintendent of MKCG Medical College and Hospital to give priority to the inmates.

He informed that 10 inmates of the institution, who are studying in Government ITI and facing problems in attending classes regularly, will be accommodated in the ITI hostel. The District Education Officer has been asked to provide a tutor for the students in the institution.

Among others, Sub-Collector Sidhe Dattatreya Bhau Saheb, Secretary of Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA) and secretary of SSCCH Sambit Rout and District Social Welfare Officer Manorama Reddy attended.