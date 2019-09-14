Home States Odisha

ICU bed crisis claims another life in VIMSAR  

16-year-old boy dies after failing to get a bed in ICU as it was full

Published: 14th September 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR, Burla.

VIMSAR (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Shortage of beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMSAR), Burla has claimed yet another life. 

Sixteen-year-old  Rohit Bhoi of Arjunda village under Bhatli block in Bargarh district died on Thursday afternoon after failing to get admitted to the ICU which was at full occupancy. 

Rohit was brought to VIMSAR on Thursday morning in a critical condition. Suffering from jaundice, he was admitted to the Casualty ward at around 12 noon. Taking his serious condition into consideration, the doctor on duty advised immediate shifting to the ICU. However, all the ICU beds were occupied at the time.

Unable to get a bed, family members ran frenetically in the hospital pleading with authorities to get a bed in the ICU. But all their pleas went in vain as the authorities expressed their helplessness in the matter. At around 3.30 pm, Rohit breathed his last in the Casualty Ward. 

This is the second such incident in less than a month. On August 22, a patient with a critical head injury was brought to VIMSAR from Boudh.  However, the patient died after struggling for hours to get a bed in the ICU.

Currently, VIMSAR has nearly 1,100 beds of which only 14 are in the ICUs. Locals alleged that at times, most of the ICUs fail due to mismanagement and lack of maintenance. 

Superintendent of the hospital Jayashree Dora admitted that shortage of ICU beds is a persistent problem. However, she assured that the authorities are trying to make an alternative arrangement to provide a few more ICU beds for patients.
A doctor said the hospital needs at least 100 ICU beds going by the present patient inflow. The doctors cannot be blamed for this problem as the hospital authorities have already apprised the matter to the State Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences VIMSAR ICU
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
16th century Nataraja idol handed over to Kallidaikurichi temple after 37 years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)
Sleepless in Amaravati: Jagan government's radio silence triggers a volley of questions
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp