MLA gets support of Cuttack puja committees

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has landed in controversy for not inviting Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim for Durga Puja preparatory meeting held here on Thursday.

The puja committees expressed concern over Moquim being left out. “It is unfortunate that the sitting MLA was not invited to the preparatory meeting conducted by Commissionerate Police for smooth celebration of Durga Puja,” said Subashish Patnaik, secretary, Station Bazaar Puja Committee.

Cuttack Mahanagar Purbanchal Shanti Committee general secretary Prafulla Sahu said “as a local legislator, Moquim should have been invited. It is not a good sign for Cuttack which is known for its brotherhood and religious harmony.” Moquin said, “I am representing people and the people of my constituency are right persons to opine on the matter.”

